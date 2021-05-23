Armagh AC looking back and getting ready to move forward

by BRIAN VALLELY

AFTER a very restricted and stressful 14 months mostly away from regular competition Armagh AC is taking advantage of the relaxation of Covid restrictions to tentatively get a small measure of group training started.

Over the last 14 months, there have been very few occasions when athletes could train or get any competition.

However, solo training has been the norm and solo competitive runs against the clock have been the nearest thing to competition available.

There have been odd openings for low level competitions with the Down Royal series and occasional mountain races.

Athletics is largely an individual sport but also has a team element and the club can look back on previous team successes, most notably the magnificent performance by the Armagh ladies in winning the Ulster Cross Country League in the 2019/2020 season.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The AGM of the club will take place on May 16th but it will be like no other AGM anyone can remember as it will of necessity be through ZOOM.

While this is by no means ideal or even satisfactory these are the times we live in and it is important to take stock and prepare for the eventual opening up as Covid-19 restrictions are hopefully lifted over the summer.

REGISTRATIONS DUE

The annual affiliation and registration of club members is moving ahead and any athletes not already registered should contact the treasurer James Vallely or go directly to the online registration facility at the following address Klubfunder.com

Following the AGM, the club will be in a position to draw up a competition schedule catering for both children and adult members.