New Poundland Foundation opens grant window for kids’ sports groups

Poundland’s Northern Ireland community champion for its newly launched charitable foundation today (1 June) opened up a 30-day window for children’s sports organisations across the region to apply for grants.

The new Poundland Foundation brings all the retailer’s charity fundraising under one banner, including a commitment to invest £825,000 in communities over the next 12 months.

This first grant window opens at 9.00am today (1 June) and community groups will have the opportunity to apply for one of 250 grants of up to £750 each to provide kits or equipment for local kids’ sports teams.

Thomas Macken is one of seven community champions appointed from within the business to act as a bridge between the foundation and local organisations seeking a cash boost.

He represents the Northern Ireland, as Thomas has been the driving force behind some phenomenal fundraising across local Poundland stores. His passion for charity is infectious and he inspires all of the Poundland team to support their communities.

Thomas and his network of community champions generate fresh ideas for charity events and initiatives and catch up monthly to plan their next fundraising activity.

From sponsored head shaves, to 5k runs and walks to local litter picking, each area drives support across its network of stores.

As well as raising as much money as possible for our charity partners, Thomas and his team work hard to make getting involved fun and engaging for their colleagues and customers. He also makes sure that everyone knows exactly how the money they have raised in helping to support their local communities.

Thomas said: “Poundland colleagues and customers have plenty of fun, but we take fund raising very seriously because we know how important it is to our local communities.

“We know how vital sport is for children, not just for keeping fit and healthy, but having a good time and making friends too, so it’s great to see team sports are kicking off the foundation’s first round of grants.”

Simon Wells, Poundland Foundation chair, said: “We think the foundation will be a real winner for children’s team sports and we can’t wait to see the applications coming in.

“It doesn’t matter how large or small, new or old, or whatever your chosen sport, get your team’s application in now. The starting gun has fired.”

Applications will need to be made during June via the new Poundland Foundation website at www.poundlandfoundation.org.uk. Applications will be considered for any kind of team sport – from football to netball, hockey to hurling and camogie.

Money for the foundation will come from in-store fundraising, carrier bag donations and the partnership with Pennies, the charity that collects micro-donations through chip and pin machines.

The Poundland Foundation will continue to support Poundland’s existing charity partnership with Make-a-Wish, Tommy’s and Whizz-Kids UK with a £2.5 million commitment over the next two years.

Poundland has always played an important part in keeping Britain’s high streets thriving and has for many years recognised its special responsibility to the communities it serves.

Over the past four years it has raised over £4,5m for charities and community causes, challenging perceptions of a discount retailer in a tough retail landscape.