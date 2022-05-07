Cruising at the Market Place Theatre

FOLLOWING the smash hit success ‘Menopause The Musical’, audiences in Armagh can look forward to a new adventure as ‘Menopause The Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause’ sails into The Market Place Theatre, Armagh on Tuesday 24 May.

The show stars Crissy Rock [Benidorm/I’m a Celebrity/ Celebrity MasterChef], Rebecca Wheatley [Casualty], Nicki French [Eurovision] and Susie Fenwick [West End Star].

The original Menopause the Musical®, was a gigantic smash hit, packing audiences in theatres across Ireland.

Now in the hysterical sequel to Menopause The Musical®, we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four ladies and tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses, weight gain - these are a few of our favourite menopausal things!

Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship.

When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find true friends.

But step on board and the show will take you on a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship all backed by a soundtrack of brand-new toe-tapping parodied hits!

For these four ladies the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers, and friendships never fail.

So, all aboard and this show wil l have you laughing, singing and feeling like you’ve just met 1000 new best friends, as you join us for ‘Menopause The Musical 2 - Cruising Through Menopause’. Recommended for age 16+.

Tickets can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre, or through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821.

