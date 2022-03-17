How to get your hands on free tickets for this weekend's Irish League football

800 staff removed by P&O ferries as Larne-Cairnryan route cancelled
Gareth McAuley promoting The National Lottery's Football Weekends.
The National Lottery Football Weekends kick off this weekend and find out how you can get free tickets to a NI Football League game near you!
As part of a celebration of the beautiful game across the UK, the project provides an exclusive ticket offer as a thank-you to National Lottery players who have helped keep clubs alive during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Football was brought to a halt in 2020 and it was during those difficult times that National Lottery players stepped in to help protect many clubs, providing much-needed funding of over £12.5 million across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.
As a thank-you for this essential support, clubs across the Danske Bank Premiership, Lough 41 Championship and Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League will, for one home fixture in March or April, run a special ‘Buy One Get One Free’ ticket offer for National Lottery players to watch their local team and experience the vital role clubs play in their communities.
Backed by Gareth McAuley, Ally McCoist and Karen Carney, the campaign is being delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, NIFL, National League, The FA, the Scottish FA and the Football Association of Wales.
The National Lottery has backed grassroots and community football across the UK with £200 million since 1995
To discover more about The National Lottery Football Weekends and to find your nearest match visit www.thenationallotteryfootballweekends.co.uk.
This weekend’s National Lottery Football Weekend games
Danske Bank Premiership fixtures
Friday 18 March
Carrick Rangers v Larne
Saturday 19 March
Ballymena United v Glentoran
Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town
Glenavon v Cliftonville
Linfield v Dungannon Swifts
Portadown v Coleraine
Lough 41 Championship fixtures
Saturday 19 March
Ards v Knockbreda
HW Welders v Dergview
Dundela v Ballyclare Comrades
Institute v Annagh United
Loughgall v Ballinamallard United
Newry City v Queen’s University
Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League fixtures
Saturday 19 March
Banbridge Town v Armagh City
Limavady United v Bangor
Newington v Tobermore United
Portstewart v Moyola Park
PSNI v Dollingstown
To find out more about your team’s National Lottery Football Weekend offers visit their club website and (or) official social media pages for more information.