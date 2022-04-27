School applies for new corridor

A KEADY primary school is seeking to build a new corridor to provide a means of access to facilities that will allow a multi-purpose hall to remain undisturbed.

Lodged by McGirr Architects Ltd on behalf of Rev J McKeever a Trustee of St Francis of Assisi Primary School, the application seeks permission for works that will include alteration, demolition and extension work at the school.

The work will facilitate a new corridor, stairwell and lift to by-pass an existing multi-purpose hall to the rear split level two storey block at St Francis of Assisi Primary School’s campus at 24 Mdden Row, Keady.

Work will also be completed to provide a level egress at the exit doors to the school and a new ramp and external steps to allow level access to the rear playground. No new buildings will be erected.

