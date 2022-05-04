'Darkness into Light' fundraiser returns

A SERIES of sunrise walks are to take place across County Armagh as the Darkness into Light makes a welcome return.

Armagh GAA’s Rian O’Neill & Aidan Nugent and Armagh Ladies/Darkness into Light Ambassador, Aoife Lennon joined venue committees and charity partner PIPS Hope and Support recently at the Athletic Grounds for the 2022 launch.

Pieta House and PIPS Hope and Support will benefit from Darkness into Light this year as the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, is back and will take place on Saturday, May 7, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing for 5km through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

This year, PIPS Hope and Support are encouraging residents from across Co Armagh to join them in one of the four locations they are charity partners for: Armagh City – Commencing at Navan Fort & Centre, Bessbrook/Camlough – Commencing at Derramore Woods, Crossmaglen – Commencing at Crossmaglen Credit Union and Lurgan – Commencing at Lurgan Park.

By signing up, you are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for life-saving work in therapy and intervention services for those impacted by suicide.

PIPS Hope and Support’s fundraising coordinator, Padraig Harte encourages residents to join them for this heartening event, “PIPS Hope and Support are pleased to be charity partners for the four main areas of Co Armagh and we take this occasion to thank the venue committees for their vigorous efforts and emotion in delivering Darkness into Light in support of suicide prevention and the services delivered by our charity.

“We encourage residents to join us and walk under the one sunrise with hope in our hearts at what I can confidently say is a heartwarming and caring event that brings the community together.”

Electric Ireland Sponsorship Specialist, Anne Smyth, reflected on the importance of the event noting the uplifting affect it has on all those who take part in it, “At Electric Ireland we believe we are brighter together, nowhere is this truer or more obvious than at dawn on the morning on which Darkness into Light takes place.

“This incredibly special event undoubtedly touches everyone who takes part, harnessing the power of coming together and bringing hope to those most in need.

“We are, as always, immensely proud to support Pieta and its partner charities in the delivery of Darkness into Light and are delighted that once again, we are finally able to gather in person with the return of the organised events.”

Sign up now at www.darknessintolight.ie/register/armagh/default