PAUL WATTERS: Paddy's Day flatbread pizza

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

THIS week our resident chef, Paul Watters, has been serving up flatbread pizza in time for St Patrick's Day.

Paul has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.

He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of all purpose flour

Flour for dusting

1/2 teaspoon of salt

50g butter

3/4 cup of milk

1/2 teaspoon of oil (for cooking)

 

Sauce

1 can of chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoon of tomato puree

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Required meat or vegetable for topping

 

Combine the butter and milk until it's just melted either on a stove or a microwave. Mix the flour and salt, sprinkle on your work surface a little flour, if it's sticky add a little more flour. Wrap it in cling film and place it in fridge while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Next, make the sauce. Blend together the chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper in a hand blender.

Take out the dough out of the fridge, dust a little flour on the surface and cut the dough into four pieces. Roll into ball shapes accordingly.

Pre-heat the oven to 180. Heat a frying pan and add a drizzle of oil. Cook for three minutes and turn it over. Place your sauce, cheese and required filling on top. Cook for 10 mins until the cheese has melted. Sprinkle a little more oregano if required and some cracked black pepper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639