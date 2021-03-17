Armagh residents reminded to fill in their Census

CENSUS Day (Sunday, March 21) is almost here and it’s your opportunity to shape the future of your local community, whether you’re in Ardress or Armagh, Mullaghbrack or Markethill!

Dr David Marshall, Director of Census and Population Statistics says it’s important that people from every area complete the census. “The data the Census collects will help influence where essential resources, funding and services will be focused over the next decade. Information gathered in the census helps with the planning of healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure and much more.”

By now every household will have received a Census pack with either an online code or a paper questionnaire. For the first time, the Census will be predominantly online and it is expected that the majority of householders will choose to complete their return digitally.

David explains the questionnaire is easy to complete and takes around 20 minutes for each household. “We have already had a really encouraging response and most people are choosing to complete the questionnaire online. It’s easy to take part, but if you need a little extra help, there are a wide range of language and support services available.”

You can also get advice from census staff in the contact centre by calling 0800 328 2021 or visit census.gov.uk/ni.

David adds: “Everyone is required by law to complete the Census and by taking part, you will help government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand what our local areas need now and what they are likely to need in the future.”

For more information and help on how to complete the Census visit census.gov.uk/ni or call the Census contact centre on 0800 328 2021.