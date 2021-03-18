WAR AGAINST DRUGS GOES ON, SAY PSNI

LOCAL police have called on the public to help them end the scourge of illegal drugs.

The distribution and use of illegal substances remains a top priority for local officers who are determined to tackle it head on.

And they are particularly concerned about the supply of drugs to young people.

Inspector Kieran Quinn, pictured right, who is in charge of the Neighbourhood Policing Teams in the Armagh and Cusher areas, made the comments during a wide-ranging interview with the Ulster Gazette.

Inspector Quinn also told this newspaper:

l There has been an increase in the amount of anti-social behaviour (ASB) within the district – and the police want your help to help them tackle it.

l The number of COVID-19 breaches in the area has “settled down”.

l Police are working with the council and partner agencies to try and solve the parking issues at Gosford, Loughgall and Clare Glen parks.

l An increase in the number of incidents of domestic violence is causing concern.

l Officers are cracking down on dangerous driving on our roads.

