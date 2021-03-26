Man arrested after security alerts

Police investigating recent security alerts which occurred in the Castleblayney Road area of Keady, the Newtown Road area of Camlough and the Maghery Road area of Craigavon have today (Friday 26th March) arrested a man.

Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said: "The man, aged 40 years old from the County Armagh area, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property and two further incidences of attempting to do so.

"He has also been arrested for making explosives in suspicious circumstances and is currently in police custody assisting with our enquiries.

"We are continuing to investigate these incidents, which we believe are linked, and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in these areas to contact police on 101, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."