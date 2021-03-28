Man to appear in court over Keady and Camlough security alerts

Detectives investigating security alerts in the Castleblayney Road area of Keady, the Newtown Road area of Camlough and the Maghery Road area of Craigavon this month have charged a 40 year old man with a range of offences.

They include four counts of making explosives under suspicious circumstances, two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and two counts of attempting to cause an explosion along with a number of driving offences.

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 29 March.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.