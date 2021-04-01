NI Chamber and Ulster Carpets confirm new 'Patron' partnership

NORTHERN Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that Portadown based Ulster Carpets is the latest organisation to join its group of Patrons.

Established in 1938, Ulster Carpets has grown to become a premier supplier of carpets to the residential, hospitality, marine and casino sectors across the world.

As a new NI Chamber Patron, Ulster Carpets joins a select group of leading businesses, who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.

The partnership offers mutual benefit and will see Ulster Carpets now benefit from increased brand exposure among the business community and close association with a leading membership organisation.

Announcing the Patronage, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: “Ulster Carpets has a strong relationship with NI Chamber and has lent its support to our Learn Grow Excel business support programme for a number of years. Of the back of this success, I am delighted to announce that the company has decided to strengthen this association further, by coming on board as one of our Patrons.

“Ulster Carpets is a significant employer and one of Northern Ireland’s best-known export success stories. We really value its support and look forward to continuing to work with the team as we support businesses across the region to reach their full potential.”

Nick Coburn, Group Managing Director and Deputy Chairman at Ulster Carpets, and Board Member and Past President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “Ulster Carpets are delighted to become a Patron of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce. We have supported the Chamber for many years and have first-hand experience of how the essential work they undertake on behalf of businesses across Northern Ireland positively impacts on the local economy.

“Ulster’s global outlook is balanced by a focus on supporting our local community and the Northern Ireland economy and these are attributes that we share with the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

Ulster Carpets joins a list of NI Chamber Patrons which also includes Caterpillar, Danske Bank, DSV, fonaCAB, Investec, Moy Park, Pinsent Masons, Power NI, Randox, Queen's University, Ulster Bank and Ulster University Business School.