PAUL WATTERS: Grilled salmon on a red apple relish

Ingredients

2 Salmon filets

1 large red Apple

1 large red onion

1 large carrot

1/2 head of fennel

1/2 bunch of rocket

1/2 bunch of fresh flat leaf parsley

Glaze

2 tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce

1 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoons of light soy sauce

1 tablespoons of dark soy sauce

Juice of l lemon

Method

To make the salad core and quarter the apples before slicing finely. Place into a small bowl with water and the lemon juice - this will help prevent them from going brown.

Peel and halve the red onions, removing the root. Slice finely and place into a mixing bowl. After that peel the carrot. Once its peeled peel again this will give you the ribbon effect. Turn over on both sides to get the best effect from the carrot.

On to the fennel - slice down the middle, removing the stalk slice finely. Meanwhile drain the water off the apples, add the carrot, fennel and the red onion. Add the rocket and season with a little salt and pepper.

Drizzle in a little of the glaze to help bind together the salad.

Glaze

Mix together the soy, honey and sweet chilli and the remainder of the lemon.

Cooking of the Salmon.

If you have a griddle pan then this is ideal, but if you don't a normal frying pan is also perfect. Place your pan on a high heat until it lightly smokes. Once pan is heating massage in a little oil - I use rapeseed season with salt and pepper.

When the pan is hot add the salmon skin side down allow it to cook for five minutes. This will help form a crispy skin.

Flip over and remove the heat - this will continue to cook but not over cook the fish. While the fish is cooking arrange the salad on the plate, chop the parsley, place the salmon on top of the salad, drizzle the glaze over the salmon and around the plate sprinkle over the chopped parsley and serve.

For further recipes and food ideas please contact me at Paulwatters35@gmail.com or on my Facebook page simple tasty healthy by pw