TURAN MIRZA: Four reasons why you can't let go of your resentments

Learning to let go of your resentments and moving on is one of the hardest lessons you must learn as a human being. But once you do, you will go on to live a happier, healthier, and better life.

If you find yourself struggling to let go of your resentments, it’s probably for a number of reasons. And until you stop engaging in these behaviours, it is unlikely you will be able to forgive the people you resent and learn to move on.

You Focus On The Negative Instead Of The Positive

Resentment is often born out of a negative situation, such as a betrayal or perceived unfairness. One of the reasons you may be stuck on that resentment, is because you can only see the negative part of the event you experienced.

To overcome this, start to reason with yourself. Chances are there are positive results which came out of this negative situation, write these positives down. Then every time a reminder of the negative pops up in your head, start thinking about the positives instead.

You’re Bottling Up Your Emotions

It’s a well-known fact that you can’t even begin to deal with your emotions until you recognize them first. So, if you’re still bottling up your resentment about a situation, find someone to confide in, whether this is a friend, family member, or counsellor.

Once you’ve discussed how you feel, you will have effectively faced these negative emotions, and you will be able to begin working through them. There are also other ways to relieve these negative emotions you may be feeling. If talking isn’t enough, consider putting your negative energy into a safe hobby such as running or a form of art.

Keeping yourself busy will both help keep your mind from feelings of resentment and help you work through the emotions at the same time.

You’re Stuck In The Past

Whatever resentment you are holding, it’s based on a past event. And the reason you keep feeling that resentment is because you keep remembering that event. Now you need to start looking forward.

Every time your mind wants to remind you of the memory which leads to your feelings of resentment, don’t let it, think of positive thoughts instead. You’ll be surprised how much resentment shrinks when you make the conscious effort not to dwell on it all the time.

You’re Not Practicing Empathy

You are human and all humans make mistakes. And chances are, the resentment you are feeling is based on a mistake made by another human. If you find yourself unable to forgive someone, and are instead resenting them, take a moment to put yourself in their shoes. If you were them, wouldn’t you want forgiveness?

Once you can see a situation from someone else’s eyes, you’ll likely feel different about it, and finally be able to begin the process of forgiveness.

It is only once you forgive those that hurt you that you will truly be able to move on and live a happier and more fulfilling life.

If you have not noticed by now resentment is all about feels, and these feelings come from inside you. Which is why hypnosis is an ideal way to tap straight into resentment and release it at source. If you have feelings of resentment and would like more information on how hypnosis can help overcome it and give you the life you want, then connect with me today via my website www.feel-good.today and get the life you want.