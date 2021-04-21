Decade of Commemorations programme continues to bring history to life this spring!

STEP back in time and explore our fascinating and complex local history on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s immersive, free Decade of Commemorations Programme.

Launched earlier this year, the Decade of Commemorations Programme has seen hundreds of people - not only from the borough but from across the world, including Great Britain, Ireland, America and Spain - come together virtually to explore significant historical events from 1912 to this present day.

Participants have taken part in everything from a series of fascinating online lectures and talks to a diploma-level history course - all facilitated by renowned historians, authors and broadcasters.

The popular Programme will conclude this spring with the roll out of a further online lecture series and history course plus creative writing and painting workshops.

“Not only helping us explore and reflect upon our shared history in a sensitive manner, the Decade of Commemorations Programmes enables us to foster a sense of mutual understanding and acceptance of our differing historical perspectives through a range of engaging and creative initiatives,” commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon, Councillor Kevin Savage.

He continued: “From the academic to the artistic, this comprehensive programme appeals and caters to a wide range of people and I would encourage everyone to check it out and sign up today.”

Starting on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 6.30pm, the creative writing and painting workshops will enable participants to express their interpretation of what life was like in the 1910s and 1920s by writing, drawing and painting.

It will be delivered by Beam Creative Network and will run for six weeks - culminating in a published book with everyone’s creations.

This April will also see the start of the ‘Borders, Boundaries, Belonging and Bonds: Home and Away’ lecture series on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7pm. Running for nine weeks, it will build on the Programme’s previous talks that examined the formation of Northern Ireland by looking at how physical and psychological borders change the mind-set of those living in their shadow - both here and across the world.

The virtual series will be facilitated by Dr Thérèse Cullen and will feature expert guest speakers covering topics such as: The Irish Border, The Role of Public History in a Divided Society, Poland, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Migration and Displacement, and Civil Rights and Social Change.

Academic enthusiasts can also get their teeth into another Diploma in Irish History, which will get underway from Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6.30pm. Running for 10 weeks, it will be facilitated virtually by renowned historian and broadcaster Dr. Myles Dungan and awarded by City Colleges Dublin.

The online course will focus on Irish history from 1801 to 1922 - covering topics such as Act of Union, Catholic Emancipation, the Repeal Movement, Famine, Rebellions of the 19th Century, Fenianism, Land and Politics, Home Rule and Parnelllism, Constitutional Nationalism and Unionism.

For more information on the creative writing and painting workshops contact grace@beamcreativenetwork.com. With limited spaces available, please note you can only join either the creative writing or painting workshop. Registration closes Wednesday 21 April 2021.

For more information on the ‘Borders, Boundaries, Belonging and Bonds: Home and Away’ lecture series contact tcullen02@qub.ac.uk or to register your place visit https://form.jotform.com/CraigavonActivity/borders-lecture.

For more information on the Diploma in Irish History visit https://citycolleges.ie/courses/diploma-in-irish-history/ or to complete an expression of interest form visit https://form.jotform.com/210964914247359 by 5pm on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

The Decade of Commemorations Programme is facilitated by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s PEACE IV Programme. All applications are subject to PEACE IV criteria and eligibility.