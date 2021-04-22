MLA in call for new road safety strategy

SINN Féin MLA Liz Kimmins is calling for the new road safety strategy to have ambitious targets in order to seriously reduce tragic accidents occurring on the road network.

The Newry and Armagh MLA (pictured) stated: “2020 saw 56 people lose their lives on the roads, the same number of people as the year before despite the lower levels of traffic throughout the year.

“With the current Road Safety only going to 2020, we need an ambitious new strategy to set out a strong vision for radically improving road safety for the north.

“Latest reports have shown a 55% reduction from 2004-2008 baseline figures in fatalities on the road.

“While we are moving in the right direction, one death on the road is one too many and more needs done to make our roads a safer place.

“This means having a strategy that commits us to ambitious targets to reduce those killed or seriously injured on our roads and having the best measures in place to reach them.

“This includes urgently delivering on vital road improvements such as the A1 and putting 20 mph zones outside schools, as well as having strong public awareness campaigns and tackling irresponsible driving.

“The Department is expected to publish a new road safety strategy to go out to consultation, but has faced numerous delays. I will be engaging on this vital piece of work to ensure it helps us reach the road to zero.”