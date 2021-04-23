Funding helps tour guide Donna bring Armagh online

AN Armagh tour guide has received a grant from the Heritage Recovery Fund to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donna Fox, a Blue Badge Level 4 tourist guide living in Armagh, said she was very grateful to receive the grant.

In normal times Donna would have been conducting tours in English and in French, all year round, mostly in the Armagh area and in Belfast but she has also worked all over Northern Ireland since becoming a Tourist Guide in 1997.

However, all of her work came to a halt and bookings for the whole year were cancelled, virtually overnight, in March 2020.

The grant will enable Donna to cover lost income as a result of not being able to conduct heritage tours in the past year, apart from when restrictions eased in August and September, and two weeks in mid December.

Donna has used the funding to create a series of videos on heritage sights and outdoor public art within Armagh City. She has been working with skilled, experienced videographers Grainne Holland & Frainc MacCionnaith to film in venues such as the Armagh County Museum, Armagh Robinson Library, the Athletic Grounds and the Royal Irish Fusiliers Museum.

The videos will soon be ready to view on www.donnafoxtours.com and will also be released on her social media channels.

It is hoped that when people watch the videos it will bring heritage into people’s homes and encourage them to visit these locations when they open again.

Throughout Northern Ireland 91 organisations and individuals have been awarded grants through the Heritage Recovery Fund to help recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heritage Recovery Fund is being distributed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of the Department for Communities. The fund is part of the £29million Executive allocation to support the arts, culture, heritage and language sectors in Northern Ireland engage with new audiences online whilst their businesses and buildings remain closed.

To find out more about The National Lottery Heritage Fund, go to: www.heritagefund.org.uk