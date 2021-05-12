Concern as Minister considers link road a 'long term' priority

THERE is concerned that the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, considers the proposed East Link Road as a “long-term” priority.

Recently Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA sought an update on the road project for Armagh City.

The roposed £20m East Link Road was confirmed in 2019, running from the junction of the Markethill Road and Ardmore Road, extending northwards to a proposed junction with the Portadown Road to the city side of Linsey’s Heights.

The proposed scheme also includes a 3m wide shared use footway/cycleway “which will help to make sustainable travel options more accessible for the local community,” according to the Department for Infrastructure.

After submitting a written question asking for an update on the proposals to the Department of Infrastructure, he got a response from the Minister.

Ms Mallon said, “A review of route options for the Armagh East Link Road was completed and published in August 2019. The preferred route encompasses a new link road which connects the A3 Portadown Road and the A28 Markethill Road with the objective of improving road safety and relieving congestion in Armagh City Centre.

“My Department is currently developing proposals for a new Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan that will set out the priorities for future development of the main road and rail network.

“In particular, I am considering my long term priorities for strategic road improvement schemes, including the Armagh East Link scheme, and how they might facilitate complementary improvements to promote sustainable travel choices, connect people and communities and create thriving and liveable places.

“The Draft Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan will be issued for public consultation in the latter part of 2021.

“In addition, my Department has also had initial exploratory discussions with council officials regarding a number of road schemes for possible inclusion in the Mid South West Growth Deal, one of these being the Armagh East Link scheme.

Mr Irwin said, “The answer provided by the Minister is useful as a road map, however there appears to have been little further progress on this matter in recent times and whilst we know that the preferred route has been settled upon by the Department, I do note with some concern the terminology the Minister uses around ‘long term priorities’.”

Mr Irwin continued, “This would suggest that we are still some way off from seeing progress on such matters. Congestion in and around Armagh City continues to be an issue and with that in mind progress on works that would help ease this congestion, improve air quality in the city centre and of course be mindful of the views of residents is essential.

“It is important that projects around road and rail infrastructure are treated as a priority especially as we emerge from COVID-19 restrictions and as the debate on the environment and climate change intensifies.”