PCSP introduces devices to help cut speed on roads across ABC borough

ARMAGH, Banbridge & Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is helping to reduce speed and save lives with the introduction of Speed Indicating Devices (SIDs) at various locations borough-wide.

A Speed Indicator Device (SID) is a temporary illuminated sign used to display vehicle speeds. SIDs help to raise driver awareness of local speed limits and are proven to reduce traffic speeds at appropriate locations such as schools.

The PCSP will install 11 temporary Speed Indicator Devices in areas throughout Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon in response to road safety concerns. It’s hoped that the SIDs will help educate motorists about their speed, change driver behaviours and consequently reduce speeding in these areas and right across the borough.

Chairman of Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Policing and Community Partnership, Councillor Paul Duffy, said: “Over the past number of years we have seen too many people lose their lives on the roads across our borough.

“Road safety remains one of the highest priorities for the PCSP and we will continue to work in partnership with local communities, PSNI, DFI (Roads) and elected representatives, to promote road safety initiatives to help reduce accidents and save lives.”

He added: “Excess speed continues to be a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions locally. The Speed Indicating Devices will help the PSNI and PCSP to address specific local problems by targeting specific sites.

“In addition, the devices will allow us to monitor driver behaviour and help inform decisions regarding other measures which may be required to reinforce road safety. Working closely with our partners, we have initially identified locations for deployment, but if shown to be successful PCSP hope to allocate more funding to increase the number of sites across the borough.”

PCSP Project Officer, Billy Stewart, added: “This project is an invaluable tool for us to make the Borough a safer place for all road users. The unit captures and monitors vehicle speeds at the location where the sign is placed and indicates the speed of the oncoming vehicle. Drivers are then warned to slow down if the speed indicated exceeds the speed set on the device, normally the speed limit.

“Their presence will serve as an effective reminder to all motorists about their speed and play a vital role in changing driving habits for the better.”

For further information on Speed Indicating Devices contact Billy Stewart at Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon PCSP, on 0300 0300 900 or email william.stewart@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.