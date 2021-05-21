New 'Code of Conduct' is drawn up for the Newry to Portadown Canal Towpath

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC) Council is promoting a simple Code of Conduct for all users of the Newry-Portadown Canal Towpath to abide by.

One of the longest, traffic-free walking and cycling routes in Northern Ireland, the Newry-Portadown Canal Towpath runs for 20 miles from the Bann Bridge in Portadown to the Town Hall in Newry, taking in views of the River Bann and a beautiful array of local plants and wildlife.

With such a scenic backdrop, it is easy to see why this outdoor attraction proves so popular with locals and visitors – seeing a wide mix of users including cyclists, walkers, runners and many others.

To help encourage responsible behaviour and mutual respect among all its users, ABC Council has launched a new Code of Conduct for everyone to follow.

The Code will apply to the Newry-Portadown Canal Towpath as well as to the Bann Boulevard path, which runs from the Point of Whitecoat to Shillington’s Quay in Portadown. It encourages harmonious interaction across the shared-use paths by relying on all user being considerate towards each other, taking responsibility for their own actions, and caring for the environment.

Launching the Code of Conduct, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kevin Savage said: "The Newry-Portadown Canal Towpath is a fantastic asset for the people of our borough, offering a picturesque place to exercise at or relax and unwind in - all while enjoying its beautiful natural surroundings.

“Council’s new Code of Conduct offers a simple but important guide for all towpath users, focusing on the importance of everyone treating the walkway and its users with respect and consideration. I would urge all residents and visitors to the area to follow the Code to help ensure we all get to enjoy this shared space as safely as possible.”

The Newry-Portadown Canal Towpath Code of Conduct is accessible online here: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/council/corporate-publications/ and a print version will be available soon.