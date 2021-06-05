Police urge residents in Co. Armagh towns to look out for suspicious behaviour

Residents in Lurgan and Tandragee have been warned to keep an eye out for cold callers.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon (Saturday), the PSNI said, "We have had some reports of suspicious people in the Tandragee and Lurgan areas.

"Please be mindful of cold callers in your area. If you don’t know who they are, ask for ID or check with the company. Genuine callers won’t mind.

"Always make sure your homes and valuable items are secure.

"Thank you to the people who have taken the time to report this to Police. If you are worried about cold calling or any suspicious activity in your area, contact Police on 101."