Markethill cold caller arrested

Police have arrested a man following a spate of incidents of cold calling in Markethill.

It followed earlier reports of cold callers knocking on people's doors in Tandragee and Lurgan.

“[On Saturday] afternoon, police in Armagh received reports of three males cold calling in the area of Bunker Hill in Markethill,” the PSNI posted on their Facebook page.

“Police attended, spoke with the three and as a result one these males was arrested for various trade offences.”

The spokesperson added that cold calling is an issue that they are constantly having to deal with.

“Positive results like this incident yesterday are only possible with the help of you in the community,” they said.

“We would encourage you to keep phoning into police on 101 if you have concerns about cold callers in your area.”

