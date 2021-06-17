Health Minister Robin Swann is urging the public to be careful of their actions which will have a crucial bearing on the direction of the Covid-19 pandemic this Summer.

The Minister was commenting on concerns about the spread of the Indian Delta variant of the virus, which is reported in Mid-Ulster along with each of the other Council areas.

While the number of confirmed Delta cases remain relatively low in NI, experience in other jurisdictions indicates that this could change very rapidly.

No further Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Mid-Ulster in the past week, with the total still standing at 206.