Stephen hailed 'the definition of a community champion'

ARMAGH man Stephen McCleary has been named as one of Dale Farm’s final winners of its Sharing Goodness initiative.

Stephen has become renowned for supporting his community over the years, setting up multiple community groups to help families, individuals, and businesses.

He was instrumental in setting up the ‘Armagh Men's Shed’, a place for men to go for support and advice.

Not only that, but he has also raised funds for the Southern Area Hospice and other local charities close to his heart.

A true family man, for the past two years he has been travelling to London once a fortnight to provide a helping hand to his daughter Seanin and Grandson Oisín - who was born prematurely at just 25 weeks old.

In addition to his ongoing support, Stephen ran a successful fundraising campaign to raise funds which would provide Oisín with the specialist equipment needed to give him a better quality of life.

Speaking about her dad, Seanin McCleary said: “Everyone says their parents are the best, but I truly believe mine are extra special.

“We moved home so that we could be closer to them, but with Oisín’s fragile health we had to shield during lockdown.

“Mum and Dad were coming to the window daily with supplies, even though during this time Daddy was in the middle of setting up and running the Armagh Covid-19 response committee, providing much needed supplies to families in need across the county, as well as PPE to businesses and the NHS.”

As a reward for his inspirational efforts over the past year, Dale Farm is sending Stephen off to the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges for a luxury overnight stay to relax and unwind.

The initiative was a six-week acts of kindness campaign to recognise all the good things happening in local communities.

Reflecting on the campaign, Aisling Bremner, Dale Farm said: “It’s been an incredible campaign – we’ve received thousands of nominations and heard countless stories of generosity and all-round goodness.

“Stephen is an inspiration and the definition of a community champion helping those in need throughout the pandemic. He is truly deserving of this prize!”