A Bondville Road Ulster Canal crossing comes off second best

A FAMOUS old humpback bridge over the Ulster Canal has been damaged after being struck by a large vehicle.

The damage – believed to have been caused by an heavy piece of agricultural machinery – occurred on the night Friday, June 4.

The distinctive bridge is on the Bondville Road just off the Coolkill Road, and residents of this rural hinterland are keen to see it restored to its former glory.

Local man Trevor Magill told the Gazette, “There aren't too many like it around. I'm not sure how old it is exactly, but with the canal itself having been constructed between 1815 and 1842, we're talking somewhere in the region of 200 years.

“Obviously we don't want to lose that, so we're now trying to get the DfI (Department for Infrastructure) to rebuild it.

“These old stone bridges really are lovely – genuine things of beauty – and because this one has played a big part in local people's lives for a long time, naturally they're very attached to it.

“If you look at the Middletown facebook page, for example, you'll see photographs of people sitting on the bridge, so there's a real bit of local history about the thing and it would be a shame to lose that.”

His suspicion is that a driver of a sizeable unit of farm machinery may have miscalculated the width of the bridge and inadvertently struck it, causing significant damage.

“The Roads Service, or whoever is responsible, have never put a width-resriction sign on the bridge, so it has always been left to drivers to work it out for themselves.

“By the time the one realised it wasn't as wide as he thought, it was too late. I imagine that's what has happened here.”

Then offering a word of friendly advice to the authorities he suggested, “I think it's important that it's properly signed so we don't have any repetition in the future.

“Hopefully that's something they put right when they come to rebuild it.”

And then, tongue-in-cheek, he added, “Modern-day farm machinery isn't getting any smaller....”

There was a comparable though less serious incident several years ago near Tynan Abbey where a bridge on a corner was struck by a car.

The fact that it was rebuilt is what has given locals hope that the outcome on this occasion will be similar.