Inquest offers mum a glimmer of light

AN inquest may offer the mother of a Newtownhamilton teenager who died in tragic circumstances on her first night at Newcastle University a chance of getting to what she believes to be the as yet untold truth of the matter.

After months of heartache, anguish and frustration, Sandra Foster-Larmour is hoping to get answers to questions which have vexed her for the past nine months.

On October 2, 2020, her daughter Jeni was one of two 18-year-old freshers who died in the university's Park View student village. At the time they were believed to have taken the drug ketamine.

In two separate incidents that same weekend (October 2-4), an 18-year-old non-student from the nearby town of Washington and a 21-year-old Northumbria University undergraduate died after allegedly taking MDMA (Methylenedioxy​methamphetamine), giving rise to suspicions of contaminated supplies in the north-east of England.

Last week, via a muted video link, Jeni's mother watched the trial of 19-year-old student Kavir Kalliecharan who pleaded guilty on three counts of possession of MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

