Mullavilly company extension to create 30 jobs

THIRTY jobs are to be created thanks to a Co Armagh company’s major expansion plans.

Rapid International, which is based on the Tandragee Road, Mullavilly, will add an additional 14,000 sq ft to its 50,000 sq ft manufacturing facility.

Work has already started on the extension and the investment has been welcomed locally.

The new extension will create an additional 30 jobs and provide increased manufacturing capabilities for Rapid and its division, Rapid Power Generation.

Work is expected to be completed in December this year.

The new state-of-the-art extension will be purpose built for the manufacture of Rapid Power Generation’s range of diesel and natural gas generators.

The facility will include a large dedicated workshop for production of electrical panels, main factory floor for general fabrication and assembly and a comprehensive suite of offices and staff areas.

The additional jobs facilitated as a result of the new extension will be in production, manufacturing, design and management.

Mark Lappin, Managing Director of Rapid International, said they were “delighted” to see work start on the new factory extension.

He added: “This expansion will offer us significantly increased capacity to meet future demand for the Rapid family of companies, as well as providing 30 new jobs for the local community.

“We’re looking forward to completion of this project at the end of 2021.”

With over 50 years of mixing technology expertise, Rapid International manufacture machinery for the concrete, construction and environmental industries. Rapid’s innovative portfolio includes track and wheel mounted mobile continuous mixing plant, static and mobile concrete batching plant, concrete mixers and concrete reclaimers.

In 2019, Rapid welcomed Rapid Power Generation - formerly A1 Power Systems - into the company family. Rapid Power Generation, a Volvo Penta preferred partner, is a leading manufacturer of bespoke diesel and natural gas powered generating sets from 10Kva – 2500Kva.

News of this significant investment in the local economy and jobs boost for the borough has been welcomed by local political representatives.

DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson represents the Cusher DEA of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in which the company is based.

He told the Ulster Gazette: “This is great news and shows once again what an important employer Rapid International is to the local economy.

“Engineering is a growth sector and continues to perform strongly across many fronts, despite the many challenges such as Covid-19 and I know that other engineering firms are also reporting full order books which can only be a good thing as we look to the future.

“I wish Rapid International well as they continue to develop and grow their business in the borough.”

Meanwhile, his party colleague, Newry and Armagh Assemblyman William Irwin, praised the company for their faith in and commitment to the borough and local workforce.

He added: “Rapid International has a great history of industriousness and development and this is proven by their global reach and it is great to see that this factory extension will provide another important economic benefit to the local area and create further valuable employment opportunities.

“That is so positive in an era of challenge and to see a local firm, with the track record of success growing further, is definitely a positive indicator of how well engineering is performing. I wish them every success in the weeks and months ahead.”