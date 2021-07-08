RSPB NI urge you to add you name to the #ReviveOurWorld campaign

RSPB NI, as part of the leading charity’s Revive Our World campaign, recently launched an online pop-up store with a difference, taking members of the public on a unique shopping journey into a world without nature.

To showcase how essential nature is for our lives, the conservation charity has created ‘The InConvenience Store’, a free online shop which stocks items for a future in which nature has collapsed; birdsong vinyl because our skies have fallen silent and sandbags because flooding is a regular occurrence due to rising sea levels.



As a region without its own climate laws and one that is languishing in 229th place out of 240 countries for the amount of nature it has left, the charity is calling on the public to visit The ‘InConvenience’ Store and send a free basket of products to political leaders in Northern Ireland to demonstrate that now is the time to take action and forge a better future.



Joanne Sherwood, Director, RSPB NI, is pictured with items from The ‘InConvenience’ Store alongside Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon MLA, as an appeal for politicians to take action to recover nature and to encourage everyone to add their name as a show of support before the deadline at midnight on the 8th July deadline.

Visit the online pop-up store to help send as basket of survival items from the shop to our political leaders to highlight that need action to prevent this future and #ReviveOurWorld: https://www.rspb.org.uk/reviveourworld.