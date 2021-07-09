Markethill Festival back in 2021 with Gosford concert

(Advertorial)

MARKETHILL Community Festival 2021 launches on Friday, July 23 with a fabulous line up of artists and entertainment in Gosford Forest Park.

All information regarding festival events is posted on the ‘Markethill Festival’ Facebook page.

Are you ready for fun and looking forward to a great outdoor event?

Come and join Hugo Duncan, the Barry Doyle Band and a host of other artists for what promises to be a great night’s entertainment at the open-air drive-in Country music concert.

The organisers are hoping that everyone will come out and celebrate the lifting of Covid restrictions at a super event. After all, the entire community has suffered!

Our nominated charities for this event are the Air Ambulance NI and NI Chest, Heart and Stroke. Everyone is aware of how much the Air Ambulance has served the community and outlying areas. We’re quite confident that all of you reading this know someone who has availed of the services offered by Chest, Heart and Stroke. The charity representatives will be present at the concert to allow you to thank them personally or ask them questions.

There are some tickets still available from the Courtrooms Restaurant and Hill’s Nisa, both on the main street in Markethill, or from committee members. If you would like tickets mailed out please message the ‘Markethill Festival’ Facebook page and we will be in touch.

Please note that this is a strictly ticketed only event. Tickets are £10 per person and £5 for children aged 16 and under. On the evening hot and cold food will be available from licensed caterers.

As the stewards will be setting up on the afternoon of the concert the gates will open at 5pm. Please ensure you have your tickets to hand. You are welcome to come on into Gosford, show your ticket and have your picnic tea in the park before the event. Blue badge parking available on request – please come early to avail of this service.

With the lifting covid restrictions we are hoping to run more charity fundraising events in the coming weeks. Keep a close eye on our Facebook page for unveiling of our plans!

Festival email: markethillfestival@gmail.com

Facebook page: ‘Markethill Festival’

Messaging to festival members : 07749653573 / 07796277257

Registered NI Charity Number: 103138