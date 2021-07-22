Armagh's warmest day EVER recorded at Observatory

Armagh has a new highest temperature record, the city's Planetarium and Observatory has reported!

Yesterday (Wednesday 21 July), the temperature reached an incredible 30.5°C at approximately 1.40pm - the warmest temperature recorded in 227 years of recording the weather in Armagh.

The previous highest temperature recorded was 30.4°C on 27 June 2018.

Speaking about the latest weather readings, Prof. Michael Burton from Armagh Observatory and Planetarium said: “While no single temperature measurement or weather event can be attributed to the effects of climate change, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Armagh on Wednesday 21st July is consistent with the long-term trend of rising temperatures that is seen in the Armagh Observatory data set, that stretches back to the late 18th century.

"Seven of the 10 highest daily temperatures ever measured in Armagh over that long period have occurred over just the past 15 years.”