Police appeal after man dies following Newtownhamilton Road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision that occurred on the Newtownhamilton Road on Saturday, October 2.

Constable Arkins from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses to this incident which occurred between a silver Nissan Qashqai and a white Seat Leon at approximately 1.40pm on October 2.

“The male passenger involved has sadly since died.

“We are very keen to hear from any person who assisted in moving the vehicles before leaving the scene.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 911 02/10/21.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/