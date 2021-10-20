Queen cancels visit to Armagh

HM The Queen's visit to Armagh is off.

She had been expected to visit the city tomorrow (Thursday) to attend a service of reflection and hope organised by the leaders of Northern Ireland's four main churches.

But this morning Buckingham Palace released a statement saying she had cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland, which was due to begin today.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," it read.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

On being informed that on doctor’s advice Her Majesty the Queen will not be travelling to Northern Ireland today, the Church Leaders’ Group (Ireland) issued the following statement.

The said, "We are very sorry to learn that it will not be possible for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be present for the Service of Reflection and Hope in Armagh tomorrow.

"We wish to convey to Her Majesty our good wishes and, in doing so, to acknowledge the significance of her commitment to the work of peace and reconciliation, which has meant a great deal to people throughout this island.

"We hope that tomorrow’s service will provide an opportunity to further that work, with an emphasis on our shared hopes for the future."