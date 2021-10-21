‘Gobsmacked’ Betty receives her BEM at Hillsborough Castle

BETTY Stewart collected her BEM at Hillsborough Castle recently, still gobsmacked from finding out that she had been nominated for the award in the first place.

Mrs Stewart received her award for services to the community in Markethill and Mountnorris. She is heavily involved in the organisation of the Markethill Festival each year and has been a member of the John Hunter Accordion Band for 65 years.

Since becoming a BEM, Mrs Stewart says that the only thing that has changed is three letters being added to her name in the post.

“It doesn't make any odds to me. I'm still the same person,” she quipped.

