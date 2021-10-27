Police and Fire Service unite for Halloween safety message

At this busy time of year for emergency service, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are urging everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

PSNI T/Chief Superintendent Sue Steen says that while Halloween should be a safe and enjoyable time for everyone, it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls to police and other emergency services.

"Most people are responsible, but we need to be considerate and mindful of others when it comes to marking Halloween," she said.

"Remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may actually feel like anti-social behaviour to others. We don’t want members of our community becoming victims of anti-social behaviour.

"Please don’t be alarmed if you see more police in the community this Halloween - we will be there to ensure everyone is enjoying their Halloween safely.

"If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

Group Commander Suzanne Fleming, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, said: "NIFRS wants to see everyone enjoy Halloween, but unfortunately each year we witness first-hand the devastating impact the misuse of fireworks and sparklers can have.

"They are a fire hazard and can set fire to property, the environment and clothing. The explosive force of a firework can also cause serious injury particularly to your hands and face. If you do decide to use fireworks then only light them outside in an open space and keep children well away from them.

"Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable, keep them away from fireworks or open flames. Swap out candles for battery operated lights. If a costume catches fire remember STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.

"If using sparklers, never give them to children under the age of five, and always wear gloves, preferably leather ones. Always supervise children when lighting sparklers, and ensure they hold the sparkler at arm’s length."

By following this simple advice, you can make sure your family and friends have a safe and injury free Halloween this year.