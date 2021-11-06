Council confirm details of Christmas events across borough

Celebrating community spirit and championing our local businesses is at the heart of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s ‘Lighting Up Our Borough’ Christmas campaign launched today.

Following on from last year’s highly successful campaign, a host of festive fun has been carefully created to bring some Christmas magic to our borough in family friendly and safe ways that will also support our local businesses in the lead up to Christmas.

Commenting at the launch of this year’s Christmas Campaign Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “This year has again proved to be a challenge for us all, however thankfully we have begun to see hope and recovery within our local community and local economy, the reopening of our retail sector, the return of hospitality establishments and our entertainment venues welcoming us back.

"Although we can once again meet with our family and friends and enjoy some of the freedoms we once took for granted, it’s essential to proceed with caution so we can once again embrace the joy of the festive season in lighting up the lives of everyone in the Borough.

"Lighting Up Our Borough will help us all join together to embrace our community spirit and celebrate Christmas in unique and most importantly, safe ways. It is also of the utmost importance we support our local businesses and help bring life back to our High Streets at this special time of year.”

Our wondrous Armagh Georgian Weekend will be taking place in the historical city from Thursday 25 – Sunday 28 November 2021. Join with family and friends and safely enjoy the splendours of our delightful city and experience our rich Georgian heritage with a dash of Christmas sparkle!

One of the main highlights of this year’s campaign will be an enchanted Borough Wide Virtual Celebration event, live streamed from the North Pole, which will see the Borough illuminate on Saturday 4 December at 7.30pm thanks to Santa Claus, his magical elves and with a little help from the Lord Mayor and his family.

Our town centres will also host a series of Magical Christmas Celebration Events taking place in Lurgan on Friday 19 November from 3–8pm, Portadown on Saturday 20 November from 1–6pm, Banbridge on Saturday 27 November from 1–6pm and Dromore on Saturday 4 December from 1–6pm. Each event will offer festive fun and entertainment for all the family and provide the opportunity to use your pre-paid spend local card to pick up that perfect present or two in our fabulous town centres.

The Borough will also be lit up by the silver screen with a series of special seasonal drive-in movie screenings featuring some of the most loved and cherished Christmas films taking place in Waringstown, Richhill, Rathfriland, Keady, Gilford, Donaghcloney, Markethill and Tandragee (dates to be confirmed).

The ever-popular Relaxed Christmas Events will make a welcome return to the Millennium Court, Portadown on Saturday 11 December and Sunday 12 December 2021, providing children with autism and special educational needs the delight of meeting Santa and Mrs Claus in a more relaxed and calming environment.

Free parking will also be available in council owned off-street car parks across the Borough on specific dates on the lead up to Christmas, giving you an added incentive to shop local and bring some Christmas cheer to our local businesses.

So this Christmas season join us in lighting up our borough and spread the magic and joy of this most wonderful time of the year.