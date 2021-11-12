Southern Trust chief executive to leave for role in England

The Chief Executive of the Southern Trust, Shane Devlin, is to leave in February to become the Chief Executive of the Integrated Care Board for Bristol, North Somerset and South Glocestershire.

Mr Devlin has been in charge of the Trust since 2018. He had previously been Chief Executive of the NI Ambulance Service.

Your Lurgan has seen an email from the Non-Executive Chair of the Trust, Eileen Mullan, who said she was "hugely disappointed" that Mr Devlin was leaving.

"I know how important his leadership and commitment have been for the Trust over the last difficult months, but I recognise that this is a fantastic opportunity for Shane and his family, and we wish him all the best in his new role," she said.

"I know that Shane is completely focused on supporting the organisation over the challenging winter months, ensuring stability and a smooth transition to a new Chief Executive."