A home full of love, dignity and respect

“HAVE you lost your head?”

Maybe not the usual start to a story about Fostering, but this was the response a woman from the Southern Trust area had from her mother when she revealed she was going to become a foster carer for HSCNI.

Pauline Hanratty was approached by a social worker friend in October 2011 and asked if she would consider looking after a young person known to her on a kinship (family & friends) basis.

Her initial response was to say no, and Pauline offered a multitude of reasons why it wouldn’t work for her.

But after further careful consideration she realised she would be able to care for a young teenager; after all she had done a great job of rearing her own children.

A short time later and after a positive experience of Fostering, Pauline decided that she wanted to give a second child a caring home and following a second assessment process, she was approved as a general Foster Carer in January 2013.

One week later a second young person moved into her home.

Over the years, Pauline has cared for more than 20 young people – some staying for several years and others only a night or two.

What they all have in common is that each one of them was treated with dignity and respect and left with fond memories.

There are many different forms of Foster care and Pauline has always tried to be as accommodating as possible.

For example, short breaks Foster care is often only required for a short period of time and is usually to support the Foster carers where the young person resides.

Pauline has facilitated many periods of short breaks over the years and on occasions has availed of this support herself. However, in recent times she has called upon her adult daughter, Nadine to deputise.

Some young people have stayed in Pauline’s care for several years and key to this success is how she has been able to integrate them into the family.

Pauline recognises that many young people in need of Foster care will arrive at her home having had some negative experiences in their lives.

She understands that these experiences may result in them displaying challenging behaviours and that often the best way to manage these is through building trust, offering reassurance and having a calm and positive outlook on life.

Pauline said: “I can do ‘calm and positive’ in my own style that I have developed over the years.

“There’s enormous satisfaction when your efforts work out.”

Up to this point, Pauline has chosen only to care for teenage girls.

She said: “Wee ones wouldn’t be a fit for our lifestyle”. I prefer to care for older children as they are more independent and therefore in turn, I can allow them a little more freedom.

“The young people can make their own way to school and can come and go to the shops and meet friends – they don’t require lifts to most places as they live in Dungannon town”.

“This has really enhanced their self-confidence and independence skills and helps provide them with a sound foundation for life as an independent adult.”

Newcastle Co Down is a familiar location for Pauline and the young people in her care.

The family-owned caravan has been well used since lockdown rules relaxed and provides opportunities for different experiences for each of the young people.

Covid-19 and lockdown is a chapter that will live long in Pauline’s memory.

With a long-standing history of asthma, Pauline locked down harder than most. Risks of infection were minimized by remaining at home when possible and on many occasions it was the support of the young people in her care that helped Pauline.

She said: “As much as we helped the girls, we were grateful for having them as they got us through lockdown. I can reflect now on how the young people in our care contributed to making a challenging period as easy and fun-filled as possible.”

Fostering has brought many highs but also a number of lows to their door, none more so than when a young person’s placement hasn’t worked out as they would have hoped.

Pauline’s social worker, Paul Corvan admits this scenario can have a lasting effect on carers.

He said: “As social worker for the Foster carers it was my role to step in and support Pauline through periods like this”.

In addition to each child in Foster care being allocated a social worker, Foster carers have their own dedicated social worker.

“Pauline often jokes that their house can be a bit like a train station some days as numerous social workers call in, but she always takes everything in their stride.”