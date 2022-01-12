Less than one week left to enter ABC Business Awards

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC Council) is urging local businesses – large and small – to enter the ABC Business Awards which will officially recognise, reward and profile its most industrious, hardworking and enterprising organisations.

The ABC Business Awards, in partnership with Power NI, will be held on Thursday 24 February 2022 at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown. The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday 17 January 2022. The highly anticipated ABC Business Awards will showcase the best that the Borough has to offer, championing the incredible businesses that make the Borough such an important driver in the NI economy. Visit www.abcbusinessawards.com for more information.

The ABC Business Awards have been held every two years since 2017, with the competition attracting entries from across all sectors and sizes of the Borough’s top performers. The awards recognise, reward and reflect the diverse, enterprising and most successful from a strong base of established corporates, start-ups, innovators, strategic thinkers, thought leaders and entrepreneurs.

Full details of 14 categories available to win can be viewed online at www.abcbusinessawards.com where entry forms are available. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging all local businesses to enter the ABC Business Awards 2022 to celebrate and recognise the great people driving forward our local economy and business excellence. The categories for the ABC Business Awards are:

The Sir Allen McClay Young Business Person Award

Best New Business Award

Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Business Award

Best Hospitality Business Award

Excellence in Manufacturing Award

Excellence in Customer Service Award

Best Innovation Award

Best Social Enterprise Business Award

Best Business Growth Award

Best Family Business Award

Best Apprentice Employer Award

Best Place to Work

Best Agri-Food Business Award

Best Transport and Logistics Award

Alderman Glenn Barr Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “The last couple of years have been extremely tough for a lot of businesses in our Borough, and it’s important that we use this opportunity to bolster each other and celebrate the innovation and tenacity that is the cornerstone of enterprise in our locality.

“The ABC Business Awards celebrate talent, ideas and ambition, as well as an opportunity to network, engage and inspire others. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our business community to an in-person awards ceremony in February and I encourage all businesses – big, small, new, established – enter the awards and showcase what makes this place a great place to do business!”

These awards will include the prestigious Sir Allen McClay Young Business Person of the Year Award as well as recognition awards for Best New, Family, Hospitality, Agri-Food Businesses, Export Initiative, Innovation, Social Enterprise.

In addition to an award for Best Apprentice Employer, sought-after awards are also available for Best Business Growth, for Excellence in Manufacturing and Customer Service.

New awards this year are Best Place to Work, Transport and Logistics, and the Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Business Award which recognises businesses that embrace their responsibility to the environment, consumers, employees, local communities and/or other stakeholders in the public sphere with a view to celebrate the positive impact of business on the local community.

Centrally and ideally located, vibrant, ambitious and outward-looking, the ACB Borough is the largest council area outside of Belfast and hosts many of Northern Ireland’s biggest business successes, including Almac, Moy Park, Tayto, Irwin’s, Hyster Yale and Fane Valley.

A hub for the Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing sectors, it is also Northern Ireland’s award-winning Food Heartland, proudly hosting hundreds of organisations excelling in food production, sales and in tourism and hospitality-related fields.

Amy Bennington from Power NI, associate sponsor of the ABC Business Awards said: “Power NI is delighted to return as associate sponsor of the ABC Business Awards in 2022. The awards night presents the perfect opportunity for businesses to showcase their continued growth and development, and we are able to recognise the outstanding achievements of the local business community’s top performers.”

To find out more about the categories and submit your entry, please visit www.abcbusinessawards.com.