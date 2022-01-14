One week remaining to have your say on future of all-island rail network

Infrastructure Nichola Mallon has urged the public to have their say on the future of our rail network before the consultation on the All-Island Strategic Rail Review closes next week.

Minister Mallon and her counterpart Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan jointly published a consultation paper on 29 November 2021 to seek feedback from the public and interested stakeholders on how we can shape and develop the rail network across Ireland. The public consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Minister Mallon said: “Rail travel is an issue I am very passionate about and I believe it has massive untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island. There are real opportunities for communities across Ireland and significant benefits that better connections could bring not just to people but also for our environment and economy.

“The All-Island Strategic Rail Review will help inform our decision making and investment in our rail network for years to come with the aim of improving it for everyone. In November, along with my colleague in the South, Minister Eamon Ryan, I launched a public consultation to seek views from communities and stakeholders on their vision for the rail network. I would like to thank all those who have responded so far and encourage anyone who has not yet put forward their views to do so before the consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, January 21.

“This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of connectivity across Ireland and I’m looking forward to hearing from communities across our island on what we can do together to deliver lasting change across our country. This is your chance to have your say so please take it.”

For more information on how to participate, and to read the policy objectives which frame the review, please visit: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-paper-all-island-strategic-rail-review