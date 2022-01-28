Families evacuated during Bessbrook pipe bomb alert

A suspected pipe bomb attack in Bessbrook on Thursday evening (January 27) has been roundly condemned.

Police described the incident as ‘reprehensible’.

A number of resdidents in the John F Kennedy Park area of the village were evacuated from their homes after the viable device was discovered shortly before 11pm.

Inspector Stevenson said, “Shortly before 10.50pm on Thursday, January 27, police received and responded to a report that a device had been left in the John F Kennedy Park area.

“A small viable pipe bomb type device was made safe by ammunition technical officers who also carried out searches in the area. The device has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

Families in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution, to allow police to conduct a ‘public safety operation’ in the area, and were later allowed to return to their homes.

Inspector Stevenson said, “This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

“I am also keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1997 27/01/22.”

Newry & Armagh MLA William Irwin stated, “This is a concerning incident.”

He added, “The explosion has necessitated residents living close by to be moved from their homes. Obviously this is something that is not wanted in any village let alone Bessbrook and I would urge the public to assist the PSNI in their inquiries into this incident as those behind this suspected pipe bomb attack must be apprehended.”