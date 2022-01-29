Concerns over business future for Tandragee

CONCERNS have been expressed over White’s Speedicook plans to move out of Tandragee.

Cusher representatives on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are to meet to discuss the future of a social enterprise in Tandragee and explore what can be done to keep a White’s Speedicook presence in the village.

Speaking at a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s economic development and regeneration committee, Councillor Paul Berry called for the meeting to take place as soon as possible.

“It is through no fault of Council but I want to discuss TDI in Tandragee,” he said.

“That is a community/business social enterprise Council has engaged with but I am annoyed there has been little progress with it.

“I have spoken to officers in the past on this and I would like to know if there is some way we could get together, as councillors from the Cusher area to discuss this matter.

“I accept it is very much in the hands of TDI to engage and to progress the matter but it does annoy me as a local councillor that there is a large facility there that is underutilised.

“It is on the A27 between Portadown and Newry and frankly I think more needs to be done to progress the situation.

“It is a tragedy that in such a large village it is not identified as an enterprise centre, when there is the capacity there for exactly that.”

Cllr Berry also spoke of the news that White’s Speedicook looks set to move from Tandragee to a new state-of-the-art food processing factory set to be built on Invest NI lands in Craigavon and expressed his hope the firm would maintain a presence in the village.

“There has, in recent days, been an announcement about White’s Mill in Tandragee.

“The company could be relocating to Invest NI land in Craigavon and I have spoken to the Chief Executive of White’s about this,” said Cllr Berry.

“I have expressed my concern and think it would be good if, as a Council, we could express our concern as well.

“They are not sure whether the whole site will be vacant, if all 75 employees will leave Tandragee in the near future.

“I am very conscious there is a commercial / industrial site there and think we should be looking at to see if we can do something with the owners of it and also with TDI to see if we can regenerate that side of the industrial and commercial side of Tandragee and district.”

A council officer confirmed they would be happy to arrange a meeting of Cusher representatives to discuss these issues before Alderman Jim Speers voiced his support for Cllr Berry’s plans.

“I support what Cllr Berry has said,” said the UUP group leader.

“Some time ago he and I met with the folk from TDI and at the time there was a clear willingness to get involved with Council, I remember discussing it with Olga Murtagh (now Council’s strategic director of community and growth).

“The organisation was set up in the community but the legacy Armagh council was very much hands on and it is something that we, as a Council need to follow forward.

“In relation to White’s it is a big move for Fane Valley. I understand they have submitted a planning application for their new development in Craigavon.

“Obviously it is not going to happen overnight but it does present us, as a Council, with an opportunity to engage with them with a view to sustaining some aspects of that particular business or some niche aspects of that business in Tandragee and I would like to think we could do that.”