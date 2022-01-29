'Stupidity of highest order' ends in court

A MOTORIST, who drove with excess alcohol in breath, has pleaded guilty to a total of four offences.

The case of Aidan Brankin, (34), of Tullymore Road, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, January 19.

The court heard that on December 26 last year, the defendant was travelling on the Central Way, Craigavon, with officers noticing that the vehicle was driving slowly and veering towards the kerb and the central lines of the carriageway.

Police spoke with the driver and noticed his face was red and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor, with Brankin informing officers he had been drinking alcohol.

A breath test read 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Brankin also informed officers he had no insurance to drive the vehicle and no licence, with the defendant further charged of taking his partner’s motor vehicle without authority.

In his defence, the court was told that the offences were “stupidity of the highest order” as Brankin had been drinking over the Christmas period.

It was stated that the defendant was co-operative with police at the scene and he wished to apologise for being before the court.

District Judge Greg McCourt imposed a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification until tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a £200 fine and a six month disqualification for no insurance, a £100 fine for taking a motor vehicle without authority and a £30 fine for no driving licence.