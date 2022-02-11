Concerns expressed over housing supply shortage

DESPITE approving Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s response to a consultation on the Department for Communities’ proposed housing supply strategy, councillors have called for additional information to be sent to the Department regarding specific concerns in the borough.

The overall aim of the department’s strategy is to create a housing system that can deliver upwards of 100,000 homes over its 15 year lifetime with at least a third of these homes to be designated social housing.

The borough has 10.7 per cent of Northern Ireland’s housing stock with 87,618 dwellings and members were advised the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s new method to project the need for additional housing through its strategic housing market analysis reports will be published by the end of March.

Council’s draft response agrees with the strategy’s aspirations, time frame, proposed policies and approach but in the absence of further information it neither agrees or disagrees with the target of 100,000 new homes to be built in 15 years.

Councillor Keith Haughian asked if the response made mention of the need to develop an empty home strategy.

He was advised by a council officer the empty home strategy is not specifically mentioned in the response but could be included in a follow up email sent to the Department should members be minded to do so.

Councillor Darryn Causby said it was vital the right type of accommodation is built within the borough and called for landlords not to neglect their properties and the health of their tenants.

“In my own constituency we have under occupied properties and some over occupied properties and in relation to housing supply we need to make our views known that landlords should have an obligation to provide safe and adequate housing,” said Cllr Causby.

“Some of the conditions I have witnessed include tenants having to live in houses that are cold, damp and not looked after correctly. That is something this council should be taking seriously on behalf of our citizens.

“Quite a lot of people finding themselves in the private rented sector because they cannot get public sector housing and many of whom that I have engaged with would be on middle to low incomes and cannot afford to do the repairs themselves.

“Some of these landlords are neglecting their own responsibilities to keep and maintain their properties. If it is appropriate for this draft response, I would be keen to get a line in there to reinforce that.”

Describing the form to respond to the consultation as “quite a tick box exercise” a council officer told the committee representatives of each party could contact officers with details of additional information they would like to make the department aware of and ensure it is brought to its attention as it develops this strategy.