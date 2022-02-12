Tandragee improvement work takes a step closer to completion

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council looks set to sign a licence agreement with the Department for Infrastructure as the proposed environmental improvements scheme in Tandragee moves closer to completion.

The issue came before February’s meeting of Council’s governance, resources and strategy committee on Thursday, February 9, where members were asked to approve the signing of the licence agreement allowing capital works to be undertaken under the Tier 2 Towns project in Tandragee.

Members were made aware that DfI has agreed to grant the council a licence for a period of 10 years but it will require an option to break at any time during the 10 year period provided it supplies six months notice.

DfI has advised the land is not currently on a works schedule for development and in the event of an accident or substantial ongoing congestion or requirements for public transport or other forms of commuting, this land may move onto a works schedule and become a development priority.

With no guarantee forthcoming that the land would not be required, members were advised it could cost £8,399.96 to return the land to all grass and if required to do so within five years of grant aid being paid for the project, Council may have to repay the grant aid.

At present, the council is required to spend £110,000 for the works at Mill St/Market Road and this expenditure was agreed last year.

Recommending the local authority signs the licence agreement, Councillor Paul Berry said he had spoken to the council’s task force manager Julie Ann Spence seeking clarity about the agreement and, having been satisfied with the response, he confirmed he was happy to propose the recommendation.

Councillor Kyle Savage seconded the proposal.

Meanwhile, Councillor Margaret Tinsley expressed concern about the current level of road works taking place in Tandragee and called on the council to support businesses during the disruption.

“I recently stopped off at a coffee shop in Tandragee and the amount of road works going on are really affecting businesses,” she said.

“I went into that coffee shop just after 12:30pm and spent £7.10 and that is all that place had taken in that day.

“I don’t know how long the work will take or if there is anything we can do as an economic development department but Tandragee traders cannot sustain this, it is pitiful and there is nothing they can do.”

Councillor Paul Berry told the chamber utility companies are currently working in the village and the problem will remain until such time as the services are installed.

“Last week we had the fibre company putting fibre into the town and this week we have Firmus Gas in,” he said.

“They are going from Market Street up to Church Street and this has been a problem.

“We have spoke to Firmus Gas and they are trying to keep things moving and thankfully Market Street is now clear. Whilst it is an inconvenience, for these services to be put in there is going to be that disruption.”

“It is a problem and will be a problem everywhere until the utilities are installed but we can just keep the pressure on to keep things moving and that is what happening at the minute.”