White's Oats in £5m Aldi deal

TANDRAGEE based White’s Oats has been awarded awarded a new multimillion pound contract with a major supermarket chain

Aldi has announced a new £5M million deal with the Armagh-based oats producer which will see the company supplying Aldi’s 149 Irish stores with its delicious oats.

A long-standing supplier of Aldi Ireland, White’s has partnered with the supermarket for the past 12 years.

The two-year contract extension will see a range of new products being developed for Aldi Ireland in the coming year. The oats producer also supplies Aldi UK and currently has a £4.3M contract in place with its UK stores.

White’s Oats is Ireland’s largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer, working with 100 Irish and 35 British farmers to make a variety of oats and porridge products. The company currently supplies Aldi under its Kavanagh’s brand, with products such as Irish Porridge Oats, Instant Porridge Oat Caddy, and Jumbo Porridge Oats.

Established in 1841 in Tandragee, Co. Armagh, White’s pioneered the first rolled packaged oat flake. The company’s traditional milling process includes kilning, steaming and rolling, which delivers a slightly nuttier flavour to the oats.

Today, White’s employs 66 people and produces 1.4 million bowls of porridge daily from its oat mill in Tandragee.

Commenting on the new contract, Aldi Group Buying Director, John Curtin, said: “White’s Oats has been a long-term partner with Aldi for the last number of years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future. We’re excited to work on new product development with the team over the coming year, and to provide Aldi customers with even more delicious products.”

Welcoming the contract, Mark Gowdy, Commercial Director of White’s said: “Everyone at White’s Oats is delighted with the announcement to continue supplying Aldi Ireland with a range of traditional and instant porridge oat products into the future. Aldi’s support over the past 12 years has allowed our business to expand and flourish and for that we are truly appreciative.

“This partnership has allowed us deliver award winning and sustainable products that continue to experience strong growth.”

Many of White’s oat products are made from 100% Irish Oats, grown and milled in the Republic of Ireland, including Kavanagh’s 1.5kg Premium Oats, Oat Caddy, Original Oat Sachets & Porridge Pots. Aldi is committed to supporting its supplier network, and works with over 330 Irish food and drink producers.

Aldi has invested more than €3M in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which provides an opportunity for small and medium Irish food and drink companies to gain a listing in Aldi’s 149 stores.