Armagh set to host annual St Patrick's Day parade this year

ORGANISERS of the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Armagh – which has been cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic – are hopeful the event will be able to go ahead as planned this month.

While last year’s celebrations were essentially brought to the people in the form of an impromptu cavalcade of over 150 vehicles through many housing estates, it has been 2019 since the traditional celebrations have been held in the ecclesiastical city.

This year’s event, which is due to take place on Thursday, March 17, is being organised by the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations Committee which was formed in 2019 in response to community concerns at the changing of the date of the parade that year.

Stephen Fields, chairperson of the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations Committee told the Gazette plans for this year’s parade got underway back in September when the committee applied for council funding, which was successful.

This year’s parade - which is financially assisted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council - is due to assemble at CBS car park at 1.45pm for a 2.30pm start.

Organisers are confident they will repeat 2019’s parade that started exactly on time and are urging people to gather at the 1.45pm time.

The procession is set to make its way along Irish Street, before turning right at Ogle Street and travelling through the city centre, before finishing at Sherry’s Field Recreation Centre on the Cathedral Road.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is organising a fun event that will take place in the nearby Shambles Yard around the same time.

Local politicians and the two Archbishops have been invited to attend and both have accepted

the invitation.

Given the absence of the popular event for the past two years, it is expected this year’s event will attract a large crowd, to see the colourful community display which will be welcoming to everyone.

“As we appear to be turning the corner on the pandemic and a return to some form of normality, we are hoping that people will be confident enough to come out and enjoy the event,” Mr Fields said.

“It has been a long three years since the people of Armagh got the opportunity to parade on St Patrick’s Day and we are hoping that they will come out and make this parade a memorable event.”

Any group or individual interested in helping out on the day, should contact 07759 949 314 or email stpatrickmarch387@gmail.com