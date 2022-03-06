Carolyn aiming for peak performance in challenge

A LOCAL hiker is part of a team taking on a mammoth challenge to raise funds for Armagh Special Olympics Club.

Markethill’s Carolyn McKinney will join three friends in a challenge encompassing 26 mountains and 32 counties across Ireland.

The team is made up of three hikers - Carolyn, John Finnegan (Co Leitrim) and Ben Scott (Co Wicklow) - with driver Brendan Barrett (Co Galway).

They will be travelling around the 32 counties in Ireland - trekking over 26 mountains.

Their mammoth journey will be around 1,800km, with 30 hours of driving and will see them climb a total of 10,000m (the climbing total for Mount Everest is 6000m).

It will see roughly 160km of hiking, over a 50 hour time period.

Their meeting point is Donegal at 12pm Friday, April 8th, their first mountain Mweelrea at 4.00am on Saturday 10th. The clock starts when they reach the summit.

Tuesday will see them finishing at some point with Mount Errigal.

They are hoping to get it done in well under 80 hours, hopefully over three days, with no sleep for the hikers. For safety’s sake the driver will be taking proper sleep.

Carolyn - who’d only admit to being 21 again - has been hiking most of her life, taking it up when she was in Red Rock Girls’ Brigade.

She did this same challenge in August last year, when she and the team achieved it in a time of 87 hours, they’re planning to do it in less time this year, with no time for sleeping.

This time round they are also raising funds for a group close to her heart, Armagh Special Olympics Club, of which her seven-year-old son Oscar is a member and which was founded by her mum Eileen McKinney 35 years ago. Her sister and brother are coaches at the club.

On how she came to be inspired to take on the challenge last year she said: “I’m a member of a hiking group and we had done each of the mountains separately with different people. I put it out to the group asking did anyone want to do it back to back.”

For Carolyn it was a record setting venture as she was the first woman to do it and revealing her competitive streak she said: “Two guys did it in 60 hours, I’m the sort of person would keep doing it until I get it done in less.”

She confessed she won’t beat that record this time as schedules have not allowed the team to train quite as much as they’d like.

Training has involved a lot of hiking and running.

Indeed they went to Kerry last week, “We went up one of the mountains at 9pm on the Friday for night training. We were out in the stormy weather which gave us some good practice.”

She was also involved in the search for a dog that went missing in the Mournes during the storm.

Carolyn added: “I go running and hiking as much as I can.”

She’s no stranger to fundraising either, while hiking from a young age she did take a break in her teens but got into it again after her eldest son had been born prematurely, she started back hiking as a fundraiser for Tiny Life.

Carolyn added: “I’m always looking for a challenge, this will be very hard physically and mentally, we are not planning to sleep.”

Indeed on the last challenge the team didn’t get much chance to sleep as it was so wet when they got to their vehicle their main priority was getting into dry gear.

She added: “It’s a big challenge especially with the weather coming down on you.”

Carolyn went on to thank all those who had donated to the fundraiser so far - especially McKinney Competitions who are sponsoring the vehicle to be used on the challenge and SHE Homemade Natural Products on Facebook.

If you would like to donate you can visit the team’s GoFundMe page at www.gofund.me/26e5a504