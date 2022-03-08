Clarity sought over bins for charities and churches

CHARITIES and places of worship wishing to avail of free bin collection from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council must contact Council to register their interest, members of the local authority’s environmental services committee have been told.

Explaining the process to the committee, Council’s head of environmental services, Barry Patience, explained that as a result of a very long standing process, Council treats registered charities and churches in a similar fashion to the way it does households. It will lift their bins at the same frequency and the same levels as what a household might be expected to have.

“It is not a service we have necessarily campaigned or recruited for, it is a service that has historically been there and we just want to make members in Armagh aware so that churches and charities in the area can contact us and we can arrange those collections,” said Mr Patience.

Councillor Sam Nicholson asked if the roll out of green bins had been completed for places of worship and charities who were formerly served by the Bryson Recycling in Armagh.

“Is the roll out still ongoing and if it is, when do we expect to have it complete? If it is complete, there are a few that have been missed so who do I let know, is it yourself or someone else,” asked Cllr Nicholson.

Mr Patience confirmed there has been no roll out for these places and confirmed Council has not actively sought out every particular place of worship.

“There was no roll out to places of worship and charities, as has always been the case they have to contact us if they wish to avail of our service,” he said.

“It has not been the case that we have delivered bins to churches and charities. We have not actively sought out every particular place of worship.”

Councillor Nicholson said he had “assumed, rightly or wrongly”, that any place that had a Bryson box would get a green bin and asked, for clarity, if what he was being told tonight meant if premises are not a household they would have to contact Council to get a green bin.

He was told by the committee’s chair, Alderman Gordon Kennedy that was the case.

Councillor Brian Pope welcomed the report but called for a review of the number of bins provided to charities and places of worship across the borough.

This proposal was seconded by Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian who said it would be a “good time for more information to be brought forward on this matter”.