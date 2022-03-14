Armagh CEO wins big at landmark awards ceremony

AN Armagh woman was amongst a number of Northern Ireland’s top businesswomen who were celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the 2022 Women in Business Awards which took place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday evening.

Louise Skeath, CEO at SDG Construction, was presented with the award for Best Customer Service for a Small Business, which was sponsored by the Irish News.

This year’s awards, now in their 10th year, brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from all sectors to recognise, reward and celebrate the best in home-grown talent.

Sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business for the fourth consecutive year, the awards received a remarkable 173 submissions and honoured 16 inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

Seamus McCorry, Regional Director for Virgin Media O2 Business in Northern Ireland said: “The success of any business depends on its ability to create a diverse and inclusive workforce, which is why we continue to be proud sponsors of the Women in Business Awards.

“Empowering women and helping them rise into senior manager and leadership positions is vital for a diverse and successful business community as well as the Northern Irish economy.

“All of tonight’s winners should be incredibly proud of their achievements which will inspire other businesswomen and accelerate the journey towards workplace gender parity.”

Women in Business Chief Executive, Roseann Kelly said: “We are honoured to bring together so many successful and inspiring women from across Northern Ireland.

“Over the past 10 years, women have made a hugely significant contribution to the business community here, and it is ceremonies such as these that are crucial to promote positive recognition and to highlight the amazing talents of businesswomen in Northern Ireland.”