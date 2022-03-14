Armagh prepares for annual Saint Patrick's celebrations

ARMAGH City is preparing to mark St Patrick’s Day with the return of celebrations for the first time in three years later this week.

While a number of festivities have been taking place over recent days as part of the annual St Patrick’s Festival, the event expected to draw the largest crowd is the community parade which will take place on Thursday, March 17.

Organised by the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations Committee, the cross-community event – financially assisted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council – is due to get underway in the afternoon.

Participants are asked to assemble at CBS car park at 1.45pm for a 2.30pm start.

The parade will make its way along Irish Street before turning right at Ogle Street and through the city centre, where it is expected large crowds will be present.

It will finish up at Sherry’s Field Recreation Centre on the Cathedral Road.

The council is organising a fun event that will take place in the nearby Shambles Yard around the same time.

On St Patrick’s evening, Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band are set to make a return, with their annual parade through the city centre.

Now in its 18th year - the 10th anniversary in its City location - the event like many others has been in hiatus for two years due to Covid, but once again will return to the streets.

Pre-pandemic the Cormeen St Patrick’s night parade was a well-established fixture in the band season calendar drawing bands and spectators from across the Province.

As always, a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes to make sure the night runs smoothly, with the event planning complemented by liaison with both PSNI and Council.

A total of 40 bands consisting of in excess of 1,400 musicians will participate, with representatives from every county in Northern Ireland on display, along with the best of the bands from the local area.

The night begins at 7pm, when the hosts will parade the procession route, beginning at the Mall and along Barrack Street, Market Street, and College Street, back to the starting point.

At 7.30pm, the main event will start, with a flowing and colourful marching band procession.

Cormeen is asking all bands to arrive in good time for the parade, and adhere to the instructions of the marshals.

The night is very much a family event, and all bylaws of the city should be respected.

Despite the day being a holiday occasion, Cormeen would remind all those in Armagh on the day and night that alcohol is not permitted on the streets.

The organisers would like to extend an invite for all to come along and enjoy a display of some of the best marching bands in Europe.

Organisers say it is “a unique movement” that all in the Primatial City, the Orchard County, and indeed the entirety of Northern Ireland “should be proud of”.

As part of the St Patrick’s Festival celebrations, a St Patrick’s Vigil Walk will also be taking place on Wednesday, March 16, between 9pm and 10pm.

This event has become a popular activity during the city’s Home of St Patrick’s Festival.

The Vigil Walk by torchlight is led by the leaders of the city’s two St Patrick’s Cathedrals.

Everyone is invited to come along and join in prayer and conversation as the vigil starts from the Church of Ireland Cathedral and moves to the Roman Catholic Cathedral, a symbolic reflection of St Patrick’s own journey to unite through Christianity.